From SVP for Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat in LA to Founder of Atlanta’s Braveheart Productions, Ty Walker’s In It for the Long Haul

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

As a kid, Ty Walker had a super-charged imagination. He loved The Goonies, ETs and Indiana Joneses of the world. He loved thrillers and adventures, and he found his home as a film producer.

By the time Walker reached his 20th year in the entertainment business in Los Angeles, he realized something: “I produced for a lot of other people, and I didn’t see myself having the brand that I wanted anymore.”

What brand was that, and how did he get to Braveheart Productions in Atlanta? Here’s the story in Walker’s words.

Tell us about the genesis of your company, Braveheart Productions.

Walker: One of the things that made me create Braveheart is that I got into the business to tell thrillers and adventure, right? But throughout the years there was comedy, there was horror, there was drama, and I wanted to have a company where we created content that was that was elevated and high concept. And I wanted to feature and mostly focus on thrillers, suspense and horror.

Braveheart is also one of my favorite films. But like so many people, I had fear. So I was reading these books on getting out of your comfort zone and tackling your fears, and that’s where [the name]Braveheart came from.



