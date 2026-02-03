Georgia Entertainment announces “From Script to Screen” programming during SXSW 2026

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans to hold its signature “From Script to Screen” event series during the SXSW conference and festivals to spotlight the state’s resources, infrastructure, world-class studio facilities and incentives.

The “From Script to Screen” programming will be presented during SXSW on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. Our aim is to spotlight innovation and convergence of the creative industries in Georgia.

If your organization plans to attend or you have suggestions about programming, please reach out.

Request an invitation

“SXSW is a living example of the creative economy at work. From the beginning, organizers recognized the value of bringing together communities that had traditionally operated apart. That kind of collaboration strengthens each industry, sparks new ideas and creates a shared support system throughout every stage of the creative process,” said Georgia Entertainment Founder and CEO Randy Davidson.

Over 2000 entertainment professionals attend Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” events around the world. More details about our partners and other programming will be shared in the coming days.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture. The annual event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, world-class exhibitions, professional development and networking opportunities, tech competitions, awards ceremonies and much more. Last year, nearly 500,000 people attended.

Request an invitation

How we do it – Recaps of past “From Script to Screen” events: Sundance, Cannes and TIFF.

Partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information.