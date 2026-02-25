Georgia Entertainment announces “From Story to Scale” panels and speakers during SXSW 2026

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans for its signature “From Story to Scale” event series, during the SXSW conference and festivals to spotlight Georgia’s resources, infrastructure, world-class studio facilities and incentives.

The “From Story to Scale” programming will take place on March 13, 2026, at Limestone Rooftop inside the Cambria Hotel in Austin, Texas. The programming is designed to spotlight innovation and the convergence of the creative industries in Georgia.

Panel sessions include “Brand as Story: Where Creators Build Cultural Capital” featuring Julian Fitzgerald of Cxmunnity Media Co., Honnie Korngold of Georgia StoryLab, Walker Beard of Super Canoe and Jonas Barnes of Pixie USA. “Built to Scale: Georgia’s Competitive Advantage” features Walker Dalton of Film Savannah, Chelsea Spivey of Revolution Entertainment Services and Danielle Laughlin of Sage Business Counsel. Tia Miller of Trilith Foundation will also share comments to attendees.

“What makes SXSW unlike anything else is its ability to turn an industry gathering into a genuine community. That spirit of connection across disciplines is something Georgia has worked hard to cultivate in our own creative economy, and we’re excited to bring that conversation to Austin this March,” said Randy Davidson, founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment.

Thousands of entertainment professionals attend Georgia Entertainment’s “From Story to Scale” events around the world.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals celebrating the convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture. The annual event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development and networking opportunities, tech competitions, awards ceremonies and more. Last year, nearly 500,000 people attended.

