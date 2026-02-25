Georgia Entertainment names Lauren Spaulding the new Director of Development and Production

Georgia Entertainment has promoted Lauren Spaulding to director of development and production, effective immediately. Spaulding previously served as Senior Operations Director.

In her new role, Spaulding will oversee event production and development initiatives across Georgia Entertainment’s channels, helping shape the next phase of the organization’s strategic growth. Already instrumental to Georgia Entertainment’s events, she will expand her leadership as live experiences become a central part of the company’s offerings.

Founder and CEO Randy Davidson recognized Spaulding’s impact and her role in the company’s trajectory.

“Lauren’s contributions to our organization are extensive,” Davidson said. “Since she joined us, Georgia Entertainment has grown in both the quality and number of events we produce. As we move forward, her leadership in development and production will be instrumental in scaling our programming and strengthening our presence across the state and beyond.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue building alongside Georgia Entertainment and its partners,” Spaulding said. “As we look ahead, I’m focused on continuing to evolve our events production in ways that genuinely serve our industry, create more meaningful opportunities for connection and collaboration and contribute to the long-term growth of Georgia’s creative economy.”

President Jezlan Moyet emphasized Spaulding’s influence and the organization’s confidence in her leadership.

“Our events would not be what they are without Lauren’s oversight,” Moyet said. “Her understanding of production and meticulous attention to detail have consistently driven our success. We’re confident she will continue to innovate, refine our event strategy and help us deliver even more impactful experiences for our audiences and partners.”

