Ghost Gaming Announces “Build Together” Game Jam Celebrating Creativity, Community, and Belonging Through Games

Ghost Gaming today announced “Build Together: Gaming, Storytelling & Belonging,” a three-day, multi-location event taking place Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22, 2026, designed to bring students together across communities through storytelling and game creation, building both connection and technical skills.

Presented by Ghost Gaming and Ghost Launchpad in partnership with Shine A Light Gaming and Georgia Humanities, the event will feature a panel discussion, hands-on game development workshops, and a 48-hour Game Jam centered on the theme Build Together. Programming will take place across Georgia State University and at Spelman College in partnership with Spelman’s HBCU Game Jam.

Supporting partners for the event include the National Black Empowerment Council, Technorganic, and the Georgia Game Developers Association.

“Gaming is one of the most powerful storytelling platforms in the world, and when it’s inclusive, it becomes a place where people don’t just play together — they belong together,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Ghost Gaming. “Build Together is about bringing communities into the creative process, blending technology with the humanities, and showing the next generation of creators that their voices matter. When we build together, we create stronger games, stronger stories, and stronger communities.”

“Shine A Light Gaming was founded to confront antisemitism in gaming spaces. Build Together puts that mission into action by giving students the chance to create together, learn together, and build the kind of communities we want to see online,” said Michal Nodel, Senior Advisor at Shine A Light Gaming.

“This year, we’re focused on creating more opportunities for meaningful, in-person connection and civic participation, especially among young adults,” said Georgia Humanities president Mary Wearn. “Build Together reflects those goals by offering an open, welcoming space for anyone interested in learning, creating, and collaborating through storytelling in games. When young people come together in shared creative environments, they build the communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills that matter in every field and every community. As an added benefit, they gain valuable technical experience that supports their future careers and contributes to Georgia’s growing creative economy. Georgia Humanities is proud to support a program that places storytelling at the center of connection.”

The event’s objectives focus on:

Highlighting the power of gaming to harness diversity and foster belonging

Providing skill and workforce development opportunities at partner universities by blending the humanities, arts, and technology

Amplifying positive social impact through collaborative creation and storytelling

At the heart of the weekend is a 48-hour Game Jam, encouraging participants to create original games that reflect inclusive themes, innovative storytelling, and meaningful social impact. A $12,000 total prize pool will be awarded across multiple categories:

Best “Build Together” Social Impact Theme — $4,000 total

Presented by Shine-A-Light Gaming

Best Storytelling — $4,000 total

Presented by Georgia Humanities

Best Online Multiplayer Experience — $4,000 total

Presented by Shine-A-Light Gaming

Each category will award $2,000 in prizing at each of the two host sites.

Ghost Gaming encourages use of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) for accessibility, rapid collaboration, and toward project opportunities within their Atlanta-based Ghost Launchpad game accelerator, but participants may use any game engine.

A hands-on skill-development Unreal Editor For Fortnite workshop will be provided on-site by Technorganic.

Registration is now OPEN: