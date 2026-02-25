INTENNSE Announces Assembly Studios as Official Home for 2026 Season

INTENNSE today announced that the league will play its 2026 season at Assembly Studios, a newly developed creative and entertainment facility that brings together state-of-the-art production infrastructure, gathering spaces, and mixed-use amenities in one location.

The move to Assembly Studios marks a significant step in INTENNSE’s continued expansion as the league builds toward its full 2026 campaign—introducing more teams, deeper fan experiences, and a larger live audience footprint.

The league is expanding from three teams to ten teams this season, with 80 players.

The INTENNSE Arena at Assembly Studios will feature a 30,000-square-foot soundstage with seating for 500 people.

“INTENNSE is growing quickly, and with that growth comes the need for a bigger stage that matches the scale of what we are building,” said Charles Allen, CEO of INTENNSE. “Assembly Studios gives us the space, technology, and atmosphere to bring fans closer to the action and deliver a fun and entertaining tennis experience.”

All 52 events of the 2026 season will be played in the facility, owned by Gray Media and managed by Universal Production Services, that features advanced sound stages, state-of-the-art lighting & grip equipment, along with full-service production capabilities including a Costume House, Sign Shop, Fabrication & Paint and transportation rentals.

The setting reflects INTENNSE’s vision of immersive, high-energy tennis presented in a dynamic environment built for connection, storytelling, and fan engagement.

“INTENNSE is exactly the kind of experience Stage 5 at Assembly Studios was designed to support,” said Justin Campbell, Vice President of Studio Operations at Assembly Atlanta. “By transforming one of our soundstages into a fully realized arena, they’re taking advantage of the flexibility and scale that Assembly offers.”

In addition to enhanced technology, the arena will offer a variety of seating and upscale hospitality areas as well as the fun and interactive experience that fans enjoyed last season.

“The Universal Production Services team is excited to support the INTENNSE tennis competition at Assembly Studios,” said Dan Biersdorf, Vice President of Universal Production Services. “This event highlights how the combination of great facilities and world class services make Assembly a premier destination for events and productions.”

INTENNSE’s 2026 season will run from June 5 through Championship Weekend, August 2, 2026. For more information, visit: www.intennse.com.