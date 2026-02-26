Music alumni Alejandro ’23, Ilie ’19 among talented lineup for Columbus State’s upcoming 27th annual Guitar Symposium

Now in its 27th year, Columbus State University’s annual Guitar Symposium will be a special homecoming for two Schwob School of Music graduates: Leonela Alejandro ’23 and Dragoș Ilie ’19.

Scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1, the annual symposium has become one of the most exciting events on the Schwob School of Music’s calendar for guitarists and audiences alike. The two-day festival brings together guitarists from around the world for education and artistic inspiration. It features guest artist concerts, masterclasses, lectures and an international competition with divisions for middle school through professional levels.

Led by Dr. Andrew Zohn, the symposium’s artistic director, the event has developed into a lively center for both education and performance.

“At its core, the symposium is about connection,” explained Zohn, the school’s Jo & George Jeter Distinguished Chair in Guitar, who mentioned that the symposium attracts attendees from across the United States as well as Asia, South America, and Europe. “Through concerts, masterclasses, lectures and informal conversations, the guitar—often viewed as a personal instrument—becomes a shared experience that transcends cultures and generations.”

Two of the scheduled musicians with international backgrounds are former Zohn students returning to the same stage where they performed as Columbus State students.

Alejandro, 25, a native of Puerto Rico, has gained international recognition for her expressive playing since earning a master of music degree at Columbus State in 2023. She has earned top prizes in numerous U.S. competitions, showcasing both her technical mastery and artistic talent.

Ilie, 29, from Romania, was a Woodruff Scholar during his undergraduate studies and later earned a bachelor of music degree in 2019. The Woodruff Scholarship is a highly selective music scholarship that supports outstanding musical talent with full tuition benefits. He has performed extensively around the world, collaborating with orchestras and ensembles, and has received honors in numerous national and international competitions.

“Leonela and Dragoș highlight the global reputation of studying at Columbus State’s Schwob School of Music, appreciated by aspiring musicians across various instruments and voices,” Zohn said. “Their achievements show the strong training and experience they gain here in Columbus before taking their talents worldwide.”

Alejandro and Ilie will join a full lineup of performers representing the guitar in all its forms. Evening concerts will feature incredible guest artists, including The Kossler Duo: brothers Adam and John Kossler. Both are respected soloists and educators who have released albums of original guitar duo transcriptions that have ranked high on classical music charts—demonstrating their polished ensemble playing and creative approach to the repertoire.

Another major guest artist will be Latin Grammy Award-winning David Russell. With a long international career, he has performed in many of the world’s top concert halls and music festivals. Russell is celebrated for his warm, singing tone, deep musical insight and ability to bring out the emotional core of every piece he plays.

“Each performance will showcase its own unique voice, demonstrating how flexible and expressive the guitar can be,” Zohn said. “The educational components of the competition, arranged by experience level, will give people of all ages and skill levels the chance to learn from professionals, ask questions, and connect with fellow musicians.”

All symposium events will be held at the Joyce & Henry Schwob School of Music on the university’s RiverPark Campus in downtown Columbus [map]. For those unable to attend in person, all events will be livestreamed free of charge on the Schwob School of Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

A full schedule of symposium events, including competition details and registration fees, is available on the university’s website.