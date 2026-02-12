Ryan Johnson, Founder & CEO of Cxmmunity Media, announces The Kickback 2026 tour

Ryan Johnson, founder and CEO of Cxmmunity Media, has launched The Kickback’s 2026 tour. The announcement comes on the heels of Johnson being named co-recipient of Georgia’s 2026 Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year award alongside co-founder Chris Peay at Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 event at Trilith LIVE.

The Kickback is an educational, entertainment, and media platform featuring a series of livestream events focused on the intersection of gaming culture, music, and technology. The tour includes panels, workshops, gaming tournaments, and live concerts, returning to Atlanta in early April 2026 before traveling across the country throughout the year.

Johnson and Peay were recognized for building one of the most influential platforms supporting underrepresented creatives and storytellers through Cxmmunity Media, connecting talent to capital, studios, and global brands while helping elevate Georgia’s role as a major production destination and hub for creative entrepreneurship.

This March, Johnson will appear on a panel at SXSW titled “Cultural Collision: Erupting Trends in Music & Gaming,” joining leaders from Livewire, Global Gaming League, and Game Over Media to explore how the intersection of music and gaming is reshaping interactive entertainment, enhancing community engagement, and fostering a more inclusive cultural landscape.