SXSW Film & TV Festival expands 2026 program with 13 additional titles

South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals today unveiled the final additions to the 33rd edition of its Film & TV Festival lineup, taking place March 12–18, 2026.

The 13 additional projects bring the line up to 120 Features, including 90 World Premieres, 2 International Premiere, 5 North American Premieres, 6 U.S. Premieres, 16 Texas Premieres + 52 Short Films and 20 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 13 TV projects, with 4 TV premieres, 3 TV Spotlight and 6 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 17 in XR Experience Competition, 13 in XR Experience Spotlight and 1 XR Experience Special Event.

“With these final selections, the 2026 Film & TV lineup is one of our most exciting yet,” said

Claudette Godfrey, VP of Film & TV at SXSW. “These projects capture the creative fearlessness

and storytelling ambition that filmmakers bring to SXSW year after year. Each film stands on its

own, but together they create a program that’s bold, surprising, and built for discovery. We’re

proud to showcase this work and to share it with audiences who show up curious, engaged, and

ready to champion new voices.”

SXSW brings together thousands of fans, creators, press, and industry leaders from around the

world to celebrate inventive storytelling, cultural discovery, and boundary-pushing screen

experiences. The event showcases the year’s most innovative and entertaining films, television,

and XR projects, alongside hundreds of Conference Sessions, Music and Comedy Showcases,

Creative Industry Exhibitions, Mentoring opportunities, Meetups, and Special Events that define

SXSW as a premier cross-industry gathering.