The 4th Annual Music Technology Summit to Convene 300 Georgia Students at SAE Institute Atlanta

The Music Education Group, Inc. (MEG) proudly announces the 4th Annual Music Technology Summit, taking place Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at SAE Institute Atlanta (215 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303).

Now in its fourth year, the Music Technology Summit has become a premier regional convening at the intersection of education, industry, and workforce development. With 300 students anticipated in attendance, the event reflects the rapid growth of music technology as one of the fastest-growing and most sought-after career pathways among Georgia students.

As Georgia’s entertainment, film, gaming, and digital media industries continue to expand, student interest in music production, audio engineering, scoring for film and gaming, podcast production, live sound, and digital content creation has surged across school districts statewide. The Summit directly responds to this momentum by connecting students with tangible postsecondary education options, industry mentors, and real-world workforce pathways within Georgia’s thriving creative economy.

Why Music Technology? Why Now?

Music technology uniquely blends creativity and technical expertise, equipping students with transferable skills in:

Audio engineering and sound design

Industry-standard software proficiency

Collaboration and project management

Digital innovation and content creation

Entrepreneurship and creative business development

These competencies align directly with Georgia’s workforce needs and the continued growth of its creative industries.

Students from Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett County School Districts will participate in a dynamic, highly interactive experience that includes:

Industry Expert Panels

Professionals share insights on emerging trends, career pathways, and the evolving landscape of music, media, and technology.

Hands-On Breakout Sessions

Students engage with industry-standard hardware and software, gaining direct exposure to tools used in professional studios, live venues, and media production environments.

Interactive Industry Booths

Colleges, technology companies, and creative organizations showcase innovative platforms, certifications, and pathway opportunities.

Education & Career Pathways Conversations

Higher education institutions and workforce partners provide guidance on credentials, internships, certifications, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Student Music Tech Showcase

Selected students present original productions before special guest judges, celebrating innovation, technical skill, and artistic excellence.

A Strategic Partnership for Georgia’s Creative Workforce

The Summit is presented by The Music Education Group, Inc. (MEG) in partnership with Save The Music Foundation, combining classroom access with industry exposure.

While Save The Music Foundation provides grants that equip schools with instruments, technology, and professional development resources, MEG extends that investment by building scalable, industry-aligned experiences that prepare students for sustainable careers in music, film, and digital media.

The 4th Annual Music Technology Summit is more than a one-day event — it is a strategic workforce development initiative designed to strengthen Georgia’s creative economy pipeline and ensure education keeps pace with job creation.

MEG invites partners, sponsors, policymakers, and industry leaders to join in supporting this vital effort to empower the next generation of music technology innovators.