The Atlanta Opera Breaking Ground on the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts at the Historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse

A new landmark on the Atlanta Beltline celebrates an era of unprecedented growth and innovation for The Atlanta Opera.

The Atlanta Opera will celebrate the groundbreaking of the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 4pm with a ceremonial event bringing together civic, cultural, and community leaders, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and investment in the city of Atlanta.

Participants will include Andre Dickens, Mayor of the City of Atlanta; Marty Smith, Georgia State Property Officer; Mary Norwood, Atlanta City Councilmember for District 8; and Tomer Zvulun, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General & Artistic Director of The Atlanta Opera.

THE MOLLY BLANK CENTER FOR OPERA AND THE ARTS

The Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts, opening in Fall 2027, has been developed to advance the growing scope of The Atlanta Opera’s work. Located on the Atlanta Beltline, this community-forward, multi-disciplinary arts space will serve as an artistic hub supporting The Atlanta Opera’s mission to break the boundaries of opera. Hailed by The New York Times as “bucking the trends” in American opera, the company has expanded beyond the traditional stage to become a creative engine for new works, reimagined classics, and innovation, while also deepening its role as a vital community partner.

“Atlanta has long defined itself as a city in a park,” said Zvulun. “Now it will have a performing arts center in the park — a home for experimentation, collaboration, and bold storytelling. The Molly Blank Center will amplify our mission: breaking the boundaries of what opera can be.”

Designed by architectural firm Post Loyal, the 63,000 sq. ft. Center will strengthen day-to-day operations while encouraging creative exchange across artistic disciplines. The Molly Blank Center will incorporate a renovation of the historic Bobby Jones Clubhouse (built 1941) into a state-of-the-art contemporary building. The Center features Rosemary Hall — a 200-seat, acoustically pristine recital hall and The Atlanta OperaCoca-Cola Theatre — an immersive theater and rehearsal space to host full opera rehearsals, chamber opera performances, cabarets, and multimedia productions.

Flexible spaces for education, music, and film & audio production will foster an environment where ideas can be explored, refined, and brought to life. The building and surrounding park will link opera to the community through the adjacent Atlanta NW Beltline Connector Trail, creating a welcoming place for the arts in the heart of Atlanta’s Haynes Manor neighborhood.

John Haupert, Chair of The Atlanta Opera’s Board of Directors, added: “This project’s success reflects a spirit of ambition shared by the company, our supporters, and this community. As the company grows, this center will ensure we have a permanent home that reflects our creative aspirations. It’s exciting to see all this happening and the superb vision driving it all. Our city and state will benefit in tangible ways because of this unparalleled effort and thinking.”

Named in honor of Molly Blank, whose civic leadership and philanthropy have had a lasting impact on Atlanta, the Center mirrors a shared belief in long-term investment, thoughtful stewardship, and the value of the arts in civic life. The creation of this space, home to the first performing arts organization to be headquartered on the 22-mile outdoor “Beltline” loop, will enhance and build upon the quality of life enjoyed by Atlanta residents.

Breaking the Boundaries of Opera

The groundbreaking coincides with an unprecedented Atlanta Opera 2025–26 seasonthat embodies the company’s genre‑defying vision. This year’s programming spans musical theatre, film, grand opera, and new works—each production pushing the art form’s limits. The Opera will continue to perform mainstage productions at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including a new production of Puccini’s Turandotpremiering exactly 100 years to the day of its original debut, and the final chapter of Wagner’s Ring Cycle, Twilight of the Gods, launching on the 150th anniversary of its world premiere.

The Atlanta Opera continues to connect classical arts with innovation. Annually presenting world premieres and cross‑disciplinary collaborations, every season production reaffirms the company’s belief that opera can engage with contemporary life through the power of live performance.

“The Molly Blank Center is more than a building — it’s a symbol of artistic freedom,” said Zvulun. “It represents Atlanta’s creative energy and our determination to keep opera and the arts evolving, challenging, and alive.”

Construction of the Molly Blank Center for Opera and the Arts is expected to be completed in Fall 2027.