The Biggest DreamHack Festival Ever Is Coming to Georgia Headlined by Atlanta’s First-Ever Call of Duty League® Major and Intel® Extreme Masters

DreamHack, the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival and part of ESL FACEIT Group, will return to Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center from May 15–17, 2026. DreamHack Atlanta 2026 will mark a pivotal moment in the video game and esports industry in Georgia. Following what will be DreamHack’s biggest festival ever, the city will step onto the global stage as a FIFA World Cup 2026 host city in June 2026. Together, these major events cement Atlanta as one of the world’s most exciting destinations for entertainment and global culture. This festival will be DreamHack’s only event in the U.S. in 2026, and it will mark its eighth year in Atlanta, which it has visited more than any other city in the country. Last fall, the 2025 Atlanta event united attendees from all 50 states and 61 countries.

Featuring everything gaming under one roof, DreamHack Atlanta will serve as host for a Call of Duty League® Major for the very first time. The Festival will also feature the first-ever Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM) Atlanta, bringing one of the world’s most prestigious Counter-Strike 2 competitions to Georgia for the first time, further amplifying the city’s national esports footprint. Tickets are on sale now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets and include full access to DreamHack Atlanta.

● Watch 2026 DreamHack Atlanta Trailer HERE.

● Watch the announcement video HERE with Shahin Zarrabi, VP, Festivals, ESL FACEIT Group and Donnie Beamer, Mayor’s Office, City of Atlanta.

“DreamHack Atlanta 2026 will be our biggest festival in history — a flagship celebration of competition, creation, and community that represents everything gaming stands for, all under one roof,” said Shahin Zarrabi, VP, Festivals, ESL FACEIT Group. “With IEM, CDL Major III, and our largest festival weekend yet, Atlanta is going to experience the most unforgettable event in gaming and esports.”

Call of Duty League Major III

Atlanta will also host Major III of the 2026 Call of Duty League® season, further amplifying the city’s national esports footprint. All 12 Call of Duty League® teams will be joined by 4 amateur teams to battle for points in Atlanta as teams vie to qualify for Championship Weekend in Las Vegas. The stop in Atlanta follows Call of Duty League® Major II, which will be hosted at the first-ever DreamHack Birmingham in the UK. Tickets for Call of Duty League® Major III are on sale now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets and includes full access to DreamHack Atlanta.

Intel® Extreme Masters (IEM)

The arrival of IEM in Atlanta for the first time marks a milestone moment for the U.S. Counter-Strike fans. The final three days of competition will be played in front of a live crowd as elite teams from around the world battle for $1,000,000 in total winnings, a coveted IEM title, and a notch towards the ESL Grand Slam race for $1,000,000. Tickets for IEM are on sale now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets and include full access to DreamHack Atlanta.

“Bringing a world-class Counter-Strike tournament like Intel® Extreme Masters to Atlanta is a significant moment for esports in the Southeast U.S,” said Marc Winther, Director Esports – Counter-Strike, ESL FACEIT Group. “We know how passionate Atlanta’s gaming community is, and we’re excited to bring back the top tier competition to a city with such a rich history. Hosting IEM at DreamHack will make for an unforgettable weekend of elite competition and festival energy.”

2026 DreamHack Atlanta Festival Experience

May 15–17, 2026

Georgia World Congress Center — Atlanta, GA, U.S.

Tickets are on sale now at dreamhack.com/atlanta/tickets

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 will bring the full festival experience fans have come to expect, and more, including:

● Esports tournaments

● Cosplay competition

● Content Creators, celebrities, and voice actors

● Freeplay & Arcade gaming

● Indie Games

● Artist Alley

● Live DreamHack stage entertainment

● Community-generated programming

● Brand activations, merch, and immersive experiences

● Family-friendly programming and all-ages access

Whether you’re a competitor, a creator, a cosplayer, or a casual gamer, DreamHack is the weekend where every fan belongs.