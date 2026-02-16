The Creative Industries Drive the Innovation Economy

By: Randy Davidson and Jezlan Moyet

Founder and CEO and President of Georgia Entertainment

The debate is over: film, entertainment and the broader creative industries are essential drivers of economic growth. Those of us in the industry know it, and most policymakers do too. The evidence is everywhere. Being creative no longer carries the stigma it once did. Schools have embraced it through STEAM programs, and employers are actively seeking those who think differently, solve problems creatively and bring new ideas to life.

No matter what you call it, the creative, creator or innovation economy is here. In the United States, Georgia continues to lead the way. The state has built one of the strongest foundations in education, infrastructure and talent. Support for these industries has remained bipartisan for years. While there is room to grow in music, gaming and the arts, the foundation is solid and the momentum is real.

Why alignment matters

The next step is alignment, connecting our work to areas of government that citizens and legislators already understand.

Elected leaders face a long list of priorities each session. In Georgia, they have roughly three months to craft policies that touch every part of the economy: transportation, education, housing, crime, healthcare and more. Within that short window, the creative industries compete for attention with every other issue. That is why alignment matters.

When we frame our message through familiar, measurable outcomes, it becomes easier to grasp and harder to ignore.

Tourism as the natural connection

Tourism is one of Georgia’s strongest industries. It creates jobs, supports local businesses and strengthens the tax base. Policymakers understand it because they see its success directly in their communities. When entertainment connects with tourism, the results multiply.

Film and entertainment reach far beyond the movie set. They inspire travel, build community pride and expand how people experience Georgia. Visitors tour filming locations, attend live events and share those stories with others. That shared story turns visitors into investors and ambassadors for the state.

Incentives, grants and tax policies that support creative work are essential tools. They amplify Georgia’s marketing power and invite the world to take a closer look.

A state with purpose and personality

Some states sit quietly with no clear identity or culture, clinging to legacy industries with uncertain futures. Georgia made a different choice. It built a diverse, multi-layered economy where people can find meaningful careers without leaving home. The state promotes its strengths, celebrates communities and makes smart investments that continue to deliver results year after year.

The link between entertainment and tourism helps everyone see the bigger picture. It connects film offices with destination marketers, festivals with small businesses and creative professionals with the hospitality workforce. Together, these efforts tell one story: Georgia is where creativity thrives and communities prosper.

Maintaining this alignment ensures Georgia remains competitive as both a filming destination and a creative state. When policymakers see the connection, they see the jobs, growth and opportunity that come from investing in the innovation economy.

One example of this intentional approach is the annual delivery of the Creative Economy Journal to elected leaders and policymakers across the state. Along with partners, each copy is hand-delivered, embossed with the recipient’s name, from the governor to local officials, so they can see firsthand the people, stories and impact behind Georgia’s creative industries.

That is why we align the creative industries with tourism and why we continue to position Georgia as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.