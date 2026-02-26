UNG micro-budget film lab announces first features

The University of North Georgia (UNG) has announced the projects selected for the inaugural cohort of its Micro-Budget Narrative Feature Lab, a new initiative supporting independent filmmakers developing feature-length films in Georgia. (Pictured, from left, are lab participants Andrew Salerno, James Mackenzie, Brent Zaffino, Hudson Phillips, Katelyn Campbell, Isabel Pulliam, Joey Kopanski, and Jeff Phungglan.)

Following a competitive application and interview process, five projects have been invited to participate in the 18-month lab, which brings together emerging and established filmmakers to advance narrative features through development, production and post-production.

The selected projects are:

“Mei I,” sci-fi thriller, written and directed by Jeff Phungglan — A Thai-American woman searching for her missing brother uncovers an America where immigrants aren’t deported or detained — they’re replaced.

“You, Me, & Evil,” horror comedy, directed by Brent Zaffino — A closeted, bi nerd takes his boyfriend on a retreat, but his ex-girlfriend crashes. Also, the place is run by a cult, so they must work together — or die.

“Before We Were Monsters,” teen supernatural horror, directed by Katelyn Campbell and written and produced by Hudson Phillips — After a classmate dies in front of them, four outcast teens awaken strange new abilities and must piece together what’s happening before the changes inside them escalate.

“Eden’s Shadow,” psychological horror, written and directed by Andrew Salerno and produced by Isabel Pulliam — On the eve of her 18th birthday, a young woman discovers a photographer’s work mirroring her recurring nightmare, exposing long-buried family secrets tied to her mother’s death.

“A Triangle Has Two Sides,” romance, written and directed by James Mackenzie with cinematography by Joey Kopanski — Stranded in a remote Tuscan town, a woman engaged to her female partner falls for a male tourist, testing the stability of her long-term relationship.

Housed in the School of Communication, Film & Theatre in UNG's College of Arts & Letters, the Micro-Budget Narrative Feature Lab is designed to support filmmakers working outside traditional studio systems, emphasizing creative innovation, peer collaboration and practical production models for low-budget features. Salerno and Mackenzie, who are UNG faculty members, founded the program to foster community as they also produce their next features.

“Facing an overwhelming flow of streaming and online content, independent filmmakers are looking for new sustainable ways to create their work and connect with audiences,” said Salerno, lecturer of film production at UNG. “Our lab embraces this DIY approach that pools the resources and talent we’re already connected with so we can focus on consistently making films instead of constantly chasing money.”

According to Mackenzie, associate professor of film production at UNG, the program is designed to open university resources to filmmakers who might otherwise lack access.

“We wanted to lower the barrier to entry for feature filmmaking while allowing artists to retain ownership of their projects,” Mackenzie said. “At the same time, the lab strengthens the network of filmmakers across Georgia by connecting working professionals with our students and alumni in a shared production ecosystem.”

UNG’s film and digital media program provides more than 21,000 square feet of production facilities, including three sound stages, post-production suites and a dedicated cinema theater. The program maintains a full inventory of industry-standard camera, lighting, grip, and audio equipment, and its students produce more than 80 films annually.

The Micro-Budget Narrative Feature Lab has partnered with Stowe Story Labs for fiscal agency of its projects, with additional partnerships and announcements to be released as productions begin later this summer.