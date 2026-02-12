USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award: Best Film Festival

It is time again for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Their flagship awards program highlights the best of the best in various travel and lifestyle categories, including destinations, food and drink, and attractions. This year’s competition includes a category for Film Festivals, and the Atlanta Film Festival is in the running.

The 11-day Atlanta Film Festival highlights a diverse lineup of creative media, including virtual reality, episodic content, and music videos, alongside more traditional offerings. The spring event includes panel discussions and nearly 200 films from across the globe. It’s also an Academy Award-qualifying festival.

Cast your vote today for USA Today’s 10Best Film Festivals of 2026!

Vote at USA Today