Valeka Jessica Announced to Headline Theatrical Outfit’s LAUNCHPAD 2.0

Actress, director, and comedian Valeka Jessica has been named a headliner for Theatrical Outfit’s Launchpad 2.0: A Made in Atlanta Festival. Jessica is a dynamic performer known for her work in television, film, and theater, including appearances in “Power Book IV: Force” and independent features. She has built a growing national profile through her sketch comedy, viral impressions, and one-woman performances, and made her directorial debut with a production of “In the Continuum” at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta. In addition to her work on stage and screen, Jessica is an author and women’s empowerment advocate.

Valeka Jessica is one of four artists selected for the competitive incubator at Theatrical Outfit. She will debut her anticipated solo production, “I’m a Mother F***ing Superstar,” at The Balzer Theater at Herren’s. This selection indicates a high-water mark for the Suzi Bass Award-nominated actress—whose rise to stardom could act as a case study in radical authenticity and unapologetic power.

Blending stand-up comedy with theatrical storytelling, Jessica returns to the stage with a deeply personal performance drawn in part from her bestselling book, “Blossoming After Divorce,” and her no-filter alter ego, Keysha. The show confronts public perception and personal truth, chronicling her journey through divorce, financial hardship, abandonment during IVF, and surviving sexual assault.

“My work is dedicated to those who find strength in their scars and light in their shadows,” Jessica writes. “Every character I play and every story I direct is an invitation for the audience to see themselves as the superstar of their own journey,” she adds.

In “I’m a Mother F***ing Superstar,” Jessica reclaims her narrative with a performance that is raw, candid, and unapologetic. The production centers on resilience and reinvention, themes that have become hallmarks of her work.

Showtimes are scheduled as follows:

The production features a creative team that includes Rhavynn Drummer as director and producer, and Vallea Woodbury as production manager and producer. Jessica serves as playwright, performer, and producer.

The Rise of Solo Productions Jessica’s return to the stage comes amid renewed

industry attention on solo-driven theatrical work. Industry observers note that audiences

increasingly seek intimate, live experiences that prioritize personal storytelling and

direct connection. Launchpad 2.0 builds on a legacy of developing Atlanta-born

productions for broader audiences.

From Atlanta to the Global Stage Following a workshop residency at the Barbican

Centre in London, Jessica’s solo show is positioned for broader touring potential.

Organizers say the goal is to elevate locally developed productions to national and

international platforms.