WATCH: Former NFL Star Champ Bailey Brings Football Discipline to Film Production

Former NFL star Champ Bailey, now executive producer of “Signing Tony Raymond,” reflects on how football shaped his approach to teamwork and process. Bailey emphasizes that success comes from attention to detail, commitment to hard work and clearly defined roles, lessons learned from debriefing sessions and film study during his playing days.

He notes that the rigorous accountability culture of professional football is often missing in the real world, which is why he prioritizes finding the right teammates who share his dedication to following through on commitments. For Bailey, true success isn’t just about talent; it’s about assembling teams where everyone does exactly what they promised to do.