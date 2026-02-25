WATCH: ABC’s “Will Trent” Season 2 Highly Recommends Georgia, Once Again

Production in Georgia continues to draw top-tier cast and crew, who share why the state remains a premier destination for filmmaking. This behind-the-scenes look at ABC’s hit show, Will Trent, showcases filming across Georgia, with Gwinnett County serving as one of the primary production locations, and Eagle Rock Studios playing a key role.

Cast and filmmakers reflect on the welcoming community, experienced local crews and growing talent base that have defined Georgia’s rise over the past decade. From custom-built sets including a hospital, Will’s house and law enforcement offices, to the state’s diverse locations and strong production infrastructure, Georgia offers everything needed to support ambitious projects.

With skilled professionals, competitive incentives and a collaborative spirit, Georgia continues to feel like home for productions of every scale.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office