WATCH: ABC’s “Will Trent” Season 2 Highly Recommends Georgia, Once Again

Production in Georgia continues to draw top-tier cast and crew, who share why the state remains a premier destination for filmmaking. This behind-the-scenes look at ABC’s hit show, Will Trent, showcases filming across Georgia, with Gwinnett County serving as one of the primary production locations, and Eagle Rock Studios playing a key role.
Cast and filmmakers reflect on the welcoming community, experienced local crews and growing talent base that have defined Georgia’s rise over the past decade. From custom-built sets including a hospital, Will’s house and law enforcement offices, to the state’s diverse locations and strong production infrastructure, Georgia offers everything needed to support ambitious projects.
With skilled professionals, competitive incentives and a collaborative spirit, Georgia continues to feel like home for productions of every scale.
Courtesy of Georgia Film Office
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.