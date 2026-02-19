WATCH: Chad Tennies Announces 5 Films and 2 TV Shows in Development at Resolve Media Group

Resolve Media Group Is Building Something Big.
Chad Tennies, CEO and founder of Resolve Media Group, shares an exciting shift in the company’s direction. After 12 years of building intellectual property for others, Resolve Media Group is now turning the lens on itself, developing its own stories for the world to see. With two television shows currently in development and a slate of five films being packaged and prepared for financing, the company is stepping boldly into a new chapter of original storytelling. Stay tuned, great things are coming.
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.