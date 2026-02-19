The 2026 Creative Economy Journal

WATCH: Chad Tennies Announces 5 Films and 2 TV Shows in Development at Resolve Media Group

0
By Staff on Film & TV, News, Videos

Resolve Media Group Is Building Something Big.

Chad Tennies, CEO and founder of Resolve Media Group, shares an exciting shift in the company’s direction. After 12 years of building intellectual property for others, Resolve Media Group is now turning the lens on itself, developing its own stories for the world to see. With two television shows currently in development and a slate of five films being packaged and prepared for financing, the company is stepping boldly into a new chapter of original storytelling. Stay tuned, great things are coming.

