WATCH: CineFi Launches in Georgia

Stephen Owen & Daniel Arita talk about CineFi, which has launched as the first fully digital credit union specifically serving entertainment industry professionals, including those in television, film, music, gaming, content creation, and influencer sectors, in Atlanta and nationwide. Built on over 50 years of industry expertise from First Entertainment Credit Union, CineFi offers tailored financial products designed for the unique needs of creative professionals, including high-yield accounts, early direct deposits, round-up savings, no account fees, and access to over 33,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Beyond traditional banking services, CineFi is committed to supporting the broader entertainment ecosystem including nonprofits, schools, festivals, and organizations, aiming to provide financial empowerment that enables creative freedom while fostering a stronger, more connected creative community through a seamless digital-first platform.

