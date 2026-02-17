WATCH: Cody Chesneau talks cultivating original content for and by Georgians.

By championing a homegrown film industry, Cody Chesneau is proving that Georgia doesn’t need to wait on outside companies to tell its own stories.

As CEO of Film Quality Services based in Flowery Branch, Georgia, Chesneau believes that the talent, crews and infrastructure to create world-class content already exist right here in Georgia.

He’s built his vision around one core belief: that Georgians have everything they need to take ownership of their own content creation. Sound stages. Skilled crews. Local talent. Facilities like Trilith Live. Every resource is already in place.

Now, Chesneau is focused on being on the ground floor of where that content creation movement is headed and making sure Georgia leads it from within.