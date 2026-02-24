WATCH: From Admin to COO: Lisa Anders Celebrates 30 Years of Building Gwinnett’s Creative Economy

Lisa Anders, COO of Explore Gwinnett, shares her journey in the tourism and film industry. Starting as an admin after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, she climbed the ladder through eight positions over 30 years. She speaks to Explore Gwinnett’s dual mission of driving film production business to Gwinnett County and supporting the local creative economy through the Gwinnett Creativity Fund, an arts and cultural grant program that seeds smaller organizations and helps them grow.
