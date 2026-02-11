WATCH: Georgia’s talented film crews make Blue Beetle an exceptional experience

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Blue Beetle” had a local film crew of heavy-hitters doing the best of the best work in showbiz. John Rickard (producer), Angel Manuel Soto (director), and Cast discuss why they loved filming in Georgia.

In this behind-the-scenes look from the Georgia Film Office, the Blue Beetle team discusses their first-time experience working in Atlanta and the incredible Georgia film crew. From the technical departments to costumes and craft services, every aspect of the production reflects the family-like atmosphere and expertise of the local crew. From the cast to the crew, everyone expresses gratitude for the talented technicians and the special experience of bringing Blue Beetle to life in Georgia’s thriving film industry.

Courtesy of Georgia Film Office