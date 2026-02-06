WATCH: Hall Booth Smith Expands Entertainment Practice with Global Reach and Georgia Roots

John Hall and Don Mandrik of Hall Booth Smith introduce their firm’s expanding role in Georgia’s entertainment industry. With deep roots in Georgia and a national and international reach, the firm represents a wide range of clients across film, television, music, production, and financing. As co-chair of the firm’s Entertainment Practice Group, Mandrik highlights their commitment to supporting the continued growth of Georgia’s entertainment ecosystem while serving industry professionals around the world.

Hall Booth Smith’s Entertainment group delivers strategic, business-minded legal solutions across the full spectrum of the industry, from film, television, and music to digital media, live entertainment, and beyond. They serve a diverse clientele, including individuals, artists, production companies, content creators, studios, publishers, and brands, providing both transactional and litigation support.