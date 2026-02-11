WATCH: How Stunt Coordinator Stephanie Baur Brings Action to Life Safely

Stephanie Baur has built a career ensuring action sequences are both thrilling and safe, translating a director’s vision into choreography that performers and stunt teams can execute without risk. On her latest project, Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney, she worked closely with the actress and a team of four stunt performers, learning and refining choreography, training performers, and providing guidance to stunt doubles. Much of her work involves design—bridging the gap between a script that simply says “they fight” and the actual movements that convey struggle and emotion on screen.

Her days are long and exacting. Prosthetic preparation can take one to six hours, followed by costume padding and stunt prep before production begins. Yet she enjoys the process, from early call times to the energy on set, where attention to detail ensures every stunt is executed safely and seamlessly. Stephanie’s path is rooted in live-action theme park shows, including Indiana Jones and Sinbad at Universal Studios, and she brings years of martial arts training to her craft.

She moved to Atlanta in 2018, drawn by the city’s booming production scene, tax incentives, and streaming-driven demand. “I came in at the best possible time,” she says, noting that Atlanta’s vibrant stunt community allows newcomers to gain experience quickly while connecting with mentors across generations. With Christy now in theaters, Stephanie reflects on a career shaped by preparation, creativity, and the thrill of bringing action to life safely. She sees Atlanta as home, confident that the city’s industry is here to stay.

