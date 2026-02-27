WATCH: CAIA AND PARTNERS EXPLORE INVESTMENTS IN SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Manthey of CAIA, the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association, shares what makes this organization a cornerstone of the alternative investment community. With 35 chapters and 14,000 members worldwide, CAIA has built a powerful global network, and the Atlanta chapter is no exception. Hosting four to six events each year, ranging from focused gatherings of 50 to large-scale experiences drawing up to 200 professionals, CAIA continues to deliver exceptional education and networking opportunities to Atlanta’s investment community. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just breaking into the space, CAIA is the place to be.
