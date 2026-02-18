WATCH: “Karate Kid: Legends” highlight Atlanta’s experienced crews and production infrastructure.

Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends brought an all-star production to Atlanta, Georgia, with cast members and crew reflecting on why the city continues to be a go-to destination for world-class filmmaking. Stars and filmmakers discuss what makes Atlanta and Georgia such a special place to work.
In this behind-the-scenes look from the Georgia Film Office, the Karate Kid: Legends team shares their experience filming major scenes across iconic Atlanta locations, including the Atlanta Underground and the Peachtree Center MARTA Station. From the seasoned local crew base to state-of-the-art production facilities, every aspect of Georgia’s film infrastructure shines through. Cast and crew alike express their appreciation for the talent, warmth and professionalism of the local community, and for a city that, time and again, feels like coming home.
Courtesy of Georgia Film Office
