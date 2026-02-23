Weekend Box Office Results: ‘GOAT’s Got Game Over ‘Wuthering Heights’ In U.S. With $17M

Some good news: the post-Presidents’ Day weekend in U.S./Canada wasn’t that slow with all films grossing just over $79M, +2% from a year ago. The 2026 year to date B.O. stands at $1.05 billion, still ahead of 2025 by 7% per industry estimates. Before Super Mario Galaxy Movie arrives to rain cash over the Easter stretch (April 1), March on paper looks like it will continue a momentum with Disney/Pixar’s Hoppers, Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary, Searchlight’s Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (which they’re already screening ahead of SXSW, talk about excitement), and New Line’s They Will Kill You. That’s a much better crop than last March with its misfires Mickey 17, Snow White, and Novocaine which gave us fear that moviegoing was truly dead (before A Minecraft Movie showed up).

Sony Pictures Animation’s GOAT started the weekend in a too-close-to-call situation with Warner Bros/MRC’s Wuthering Heights at the domestic box office, and now the horned animal has a $3.2M lead over the R-rated naughty period movie with a No. 1 of $17M (-38%) in its second session. Wuthering Heights saw a second frame of $14.2M in U.S./Canada (-57%, not bad for a female heavy movie, the thinking was this would sink like a stone) and a running domestic cume of $60M. But the greater climax for Heathcliff and Cathy is global where Wuthering Heights minted a combined $40.5M WW weekend ($970K from Imax screens) taking its overall cume to $151.7M in 77 markets.

GOAT doing well around the world as well with a global running cume of $102.3M (oveseas running total is $44M).

