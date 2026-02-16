Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Wuthering Heights’ Embraces $82M Opening Around The World

Warner Bros is calling the global opening of Wuthering Heights at $82M, that’s $42M international and $40M domestic.

Global is the magic number for the Burbank, CA lot and the figure they’re focusing on. Realize, rivals are seeing Wuthering Heights over 4-days in the mid $30M range at the North American B.O., but if that happens, the upside is foreign for the Emerald Fennell-directed movie.

And, yes, we can say it: It’s Jacob Elordi’s biggest opening at the box office ever, both global and domestic. His previous Hollywood movies have been arthouse releases, read Priscilla, Saltburn, On Swift Horses. His Oscar-nominated role in Frankenstein was a limited theatrical release (unreported grosses) meant for the Netflix service. For Margot Robbie, at the domestic B.O., Wuthering Heights is her fourth highest debut ($34.8M) after Barbie ($162M), David Ayer’s Suicide Squad ($133.7M) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($41M).

