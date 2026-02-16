Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Wuthering Heights’ Embraces $82M Opening Around The World

Warner Bros is calling the global opening of Wuthering Heights at $82M, that’s $42M international and $40M domestic.
Global is the magic number for the Burbank, CA lot and the figure they’re focusing on. Realize, rivals are seeing Wuthering Heights over 4-days in the mid $30M range at the North American B.O., but if that happens, the upside is foreign for the Emerald Fennell-directed movie.
And, yes, we can say it: It’s Jacob Elordi’s biggest opening at the box office ever, both global and domestic. His previous Hollywood movies have been arthouse releases, read Priscilla, Saltburn, On Swift Horses. His Oscar-nominated role in Frankenstein was a limited theatrical release (unreported grosses) meant for the Netflix service. For Margot Robbie, at the domestic B.O., Wuthering Heights is her fourth highest debut ($34.8M) after Barbie ($162M), David Ayer’s Suicide Squad ($133.7M) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ($41M).
Read more at Deadline
Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram. Subscribe to our Newsletter.
Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.