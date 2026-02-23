Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL honors Terri Vaughn with 2026 Trailblazer Award

Cinema Life’s Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL (WCFFatl) returns March 27–29, 2026, at 7 Stages Theatre, celebrating women shaping the future of comedic film while strengthening metro Atlanta’s reputation as a hub for independent storytelling, performance, and creative entrepreneurship.

A major highlight of the 2026 festival is the presentation of the Trailblazer Award to actor, writer, producer, and director Terri Vaughn, recognizing her impact on comedy and contributions to film and television. Vaughn is widely known for her roles in Meet the Browns, the hit sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, and Tyler Perry’s Miss Governor, which Vaughn wrote, produced, directs and stars in filmed in Georgia streams on Netflix. Her comedic career in comedy reflects the festival’s mission to elevate bold creative voices and expand opportunities for women in the entertainment industry.

Founded by Executive Director Caroline King, Cinema Life Film Festival Collective is a female-led indie film festival collective rooted in Atlanta’s arts community. The organization focuses on access, craft, and community impact while creating pathways for filmmakers to build sustainable careers within their local creative ecosystem.

“Cinema Life’s Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL is about creating a safe space for women and underrepresented voices to thrive in film,” says King. “This festival celebrates female artists shaping culture while strengthening Atlanta’s creative economy.”

The three-day festival will feature curated film screenings, industry panels, table reads, workshops, networking opportunities, and live conversations designed to connect audiences directly with filmmakers, performers, and creative leaders. Programming highlights the influence of women in comedy while supporting emerging talent and driving cultural tourism to Atlanta’s Little Five Points corridor.

The festival opens Friday, March 27, with an opening night celebration featuring red carpet arrivals, special guests, and live comedy, setting the tone for a weekend of creative exchange and collaboration. The event is open to the public.