A Sanctuary for Creativity: Arts DeKalb unveils DeKalb Council for the Arts

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

At Atlanta’s Metro City Church on Briarcliff Road on March 12, 2026, artists, elected officials, DeKalb County leaders, educators, artists in residence and supporters of the arts celebrated.

DeKalb County Government CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, addressed an arts-charged sanctuary space that was standing-room-only for the launch of Arts DeKalb’s DeKalb Council for the Arts. The new arts council’s mission is to lift up artistic voices within the community and highlight opportunities to support the thriving local arts ecosystem.

Speaking from the stage of the sanctuary, Cochran-Johnson noted, ”This evening is so long overdue. The energy that’s in this room is absolutely amazing. Arts has had such a major influence in my life … since I was involved in theater as a child, to sculpture … it has truly influenced who I am today.”

She added, “So for all who are here this evening, we recognize that art tells a story. It also reflects our culture, and it brings people together in a way that few things can.”

DeKalb leaders James Tsismanakis, CEO of Discover DeKalb, and Andrew Keenan, executive director of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, also stood in support of the local creative community and the new council.

Outside the sanctuary space, works of art for sale by local artists lined the walls of the entryway and flowed out to fill an adjacent corridor in gallery-style. Inside the entryway, attendees also took photo breaks at a step-and-repeat backdrop.

The free event also offered a catered dinner, live musicians, and a gallery scavenger hunt that provided an opportunity to win works from local artists.

At the close of the launch presentation, gallery viewing and celebration, attendee and local arts supporter Nicole Sage, owner of Sage PR Consulting, gestured around the sanctuary and said, “Isn’t it amazing what they’ve done to bring this space alive?”

To learn more, visit DeKalb County Government, Discover DeKalb, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and @ArtsDeKalb.