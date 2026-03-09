The 2026 Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»AMA Atlanta announces the 2026 Amy Awards

AMA Atlanta announces the 2026 Amy Awards

0
By Staff on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News

The American Marketing Association Atlanta Chapter (AMA Atlanta) is proud to announce the 2026 AMY Awards, taking place Thursday, March 19, 2026, 5:30– 9:30 PM at The Foundry @ Puritan Mill in Atlanta. Themed “A-List,” this premier evening brings together 400 of Georgia’s most influential marketing and creative professionals to honor the campaigns and leaders who define excellence in our industry.

As the second-largest AMA chapter in the United States, reaching more than 6,000 Atlanta area marketers, AMA Atlanta has celebrated the region’s best in marketing, advertising and creativity for decades. This year’s AMYs will be the most extraordinary yet. “I believe Atlanta is one of the most creative, culturally rich cities in the world. The AMY Awards is our chance to celebrate that. But when you show up, you’re not just celebrating. You’re investing in someone who hasn’t had their shot yet. Every ticket, every table, every sponsor fuels the  scholarships that will spark the next generation of Atlanta marketers and creators.” — Paul  Carpenter, President, AMA Atlanta 

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: MORGAN SHAW PARKER 

The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO  of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream — a trailblazer whose career stands as one of the most remarkable in American sports marketing.

Shaw Parker spent more than a decade at Nike, leading marketing across three Olympic  Games (Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, Rio 2016) and major partnerships with the NFL,  NBA, WNBA, and NCAA. She then joined Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment as Vice  President of Communications and was elevated to Chief Marketing Officer. Her leadership produced the Falcons’ historic uniform rebrand, the highest merchandise sales in team history, and nine regional Emmy Awards. 

In 2021, she became President and COO of the Atlanta Dream, the Southeast’s only WNBA  team, championing women’s sports at the highest level. AdWeek named her one of its  “Most Powerful Women in Sports,” Sports Business Journal honored her as a “Game Changer,” and Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized her among Atlanta’s “Most Admired  CEOs” and awarded her its Corporate Citizenship Award in 2026. Her career is not just a record of achievement — it is a blueprint for what bold, purposeful leadership looks like. 

“My career in marketing has given me the opportunity to be part of truly groundbreaking moments. At my core, I’ve always been a storyteller, drawn to the human side of every journey. Today, I have the extraordinary privilege of helping elevate women’s sports at the highest level and using the platform of sport as a catalyst for social change. Throughout my  career, one lesson has remained constant: sports are about far more than wins and  losses—they have the power to bring people together, drive change, and create  opportunities for our communities where they don’t exist.” 

— Morgan Shaw Parker 

RECOGNIZING ATLANTA’S BEST: AWARD CATEGORIES 

The 2026 AMYs will honor outstanding marketing and advertising campaigns across  Georgia, culminating in the announcement of Atlanta’s Marketer of the Year 2026 as  selected by a distinguished panel of judges as the individual who best exemplifies  marketing excellence, innovation, and impact over the past year. Additional awards will be  presented across categories including: 

  • Brand Marketing & Campaign Strategy 
  • Digital Marketing & Social Media Excellence 
  • Creative Advertising & Design 
  • Integrated Marketing Communications 
  • Cause Marketing & Community Impact 
  • B2B Marketing Excellence 

MASTER OF CEREMONIES: MARIA MARTIN, 11ALIVE 

Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter Maria Martin of NBC’s 11Alive will host  the evening. A Murrow Award winner, multiple GABBY Award honoree for Best Sports  Anchor, and Atlanta Magazine’s audience-voted “Best Atlanta Sports Anchor,” Maria brings  warmth, wit, and deep Atlanta pride to everything she does. Her Sunday night show Sports  Extra has earned multiple Emmy nominations and her coverage spans Braves World Series  and Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victories. She is the perfect voice for a night  that belongs to Atlanta.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS 

The 2026 AMY Awards are made possible through the generous support of AJC Ads and  Scripps Networks. AJC Ads has long connected Georgia brands with audiences through  one of the Southeast’s most trusted media platforms. Scripps Networks brings world-class  media expertise and a passion for storytelling that resonates nationwide. We are grateful  for their partnership and their shared belief in the power of Atlanta’s creative community.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To align your brand with Atlanta’s premier  marketing event and invest in Georgia’s creative future, contact Guy Powell at  GPowell@prorelevant.com. Packages start at $2,500. 

JOIN US — TICKETS ON SALE NOW 

Don’t miss your seat at Atlanta’s most celebrated marketing event of the year. Purchase tickets at www.AMYAwardsATL.com

Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 5:30–9:30 PM | The Foundry @ Puritan Mill, Atlanta 

Staying Connected with Georgia Entertainment: Follow us on LinkedIn or InstagramSubscribe to our Newsletter.

Are you available to speak on panels, share at our events or contribute thought leadership via commentary or perspective? Contact us with your thoughts and ideas.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.