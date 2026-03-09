AMA Atlanta announces the 2026 Amy Awards

The American Marketing Association Atlanta Chapter (AMA Atlanta) is proud to announce the 2026 AMY Awards, taking place Thursday, March 19, 2026, 5:30– 9:30 PM at The Foundry @ Puritan Mill in Atlanta. Themed “A-List,” this premier evening brings together 400 of Georgia’s most influential marketing and creative professionals to honor the campaigns and leaders who define excellence in our industry.

As the second-largest AMA chapter in the United States, reaching more than 6,000 Atlanta area marketers, AMA Atlanta has celebrated the region’s best in marketing, advertising and creativity for decades. This year’s AMYs will be the most extraordinary yet. “I believe Atlanta is one of the most creative, culturally rich cities in the world. The AMY Awards is our chance to celebrate that. But when you show up, you’re not just celebrating. You’re investing in someone who hasn’t had their shot yet. Every ticket, every table, every sponsor fuels the scholarships that will spark the next generation of Atlanta marketers and creators.” — Paul Carpenter, President, AMA Atlanta

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: MORGAN SHAW PARKER

The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Morgan Shaw Parker, President and COO of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream — a trailblazer whose career stands as one of the most remarkable in American sports marketing.

Shaw Parker spent more than a decade at Nike, leading marketing across three Olympic Games (Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, Rio 2016) and major partnerships with the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and NCAA. She then joined Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment as Vice President of Communications and was elevated to Chief Marketing Officer. Her leadership produced the Falcons’ historic uniform rebrand, the highest merchandise sales in team history, and nine regional Emmy Awards.

In 2021, she became President and COO of the Atlanta Dream, the Southeast’s only WNBA team, championing women’s sports at the highest level. AdWeek named her one of its “Most Powerful Women in Sports,” Sports Business Journal honored her as a “Game Changer,” and Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized her among Atlanta’s “Most Admired CEOs” and awarded her its Corporate Citizenship Award in 2026. Her career is not just a record of achievement — it is a blueprint for what bold, purposeful leadership looks like.

“My career in marketing has given me the opportunity to be part of truly groundbreaking moments. At my core, I’ve always been a storyteller, drawn to the human side of every journey. Today, I have the extraordinary privilege of helping elevate women’s sports at the highest level and using the platform of sport as a catalyst for social change. Throughout my career, one lesson has remained constant: sports are about far more than wins and losses—they have the power to bring people together, drive change, and create opportunities for our communities where they don’t exist.”

— Morgan Shaw Parker

RECOGNIZING ATLANTA’S BEST: AWARD CATEGORIES

The 2026 AMYs will honor outstanding marketing and advertising campaigns across Georgia, culminating in the announcement of Atlanta’s Marketer of the Year 2026 as selected by a distinguished panel of judges as the individual who best exemplifies marketing excellence, innovation, and impact over the past year. Additional awards will be presented across categories including:

Brand Marketing & Campaign Strategy

Digital Marketing & Social Media Excellence

Creative Advertising & Design

Integrated Marketing Communications

Cause Marketing & Community Impact

B2B Marketing Excellence

MASTER OF CEREMONIES: MARIA MARTIN, 11ALIVE

Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter Maria Martin of NBC’s 11Alive will host the evening. A Murrow Award winner, multiple GABBY Award honoree for Best Sports Anchor, and Atlanta Magazine’s audience-voted “Best Atlanta Sports Anchor,” Maria brings warmth, wit, and deep Atlanta pride to everything she does. Her Sunday night show Sports Extra has earned multiple Emmy nominations and her coverage spans Braves World Series and Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victories. She is the perfect voice for a night that belongs to Atlanta.

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

The 2026 AMY Awards are made possible through the generous support of AJC Ads and Scripps Networks. AJC Ads has long connected Georgia brands with audiences through one of the Southeast’s most trusted media platforms. Scripps Networks brings world-class media expertise and a passion for storytelling that resonates nationwide. We are grateful for their partnership and their shared belief in the power of Atlanta’s creative community.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To align your brand with Atlanta’s premier marketing event and invest in Georgia’s creative future, contact Guy Powell at GPowell@prorelevant.com. Packages start at $2,500.

JOIN US — TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Don’t miss your seat at Atlanta’s most celebrated marketing event of the year. Purchase tickets at www.AMYAwardsATL.com

Thursday, March 19, 2026 | 5:30–9:30 PM | The Foundry @ Puritan Mill, Atlanta