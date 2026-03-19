WATCH: Ares Management Dedicates Investment Team to Sports, Media & Entertainment Sector

Juan Arciniegas, Managing Director at Ares Management, pulls back the curtain on the firm’s dedicated sports, media, and entertainment investment strategy, which is the focus of his entire professional work. While Ares has been investing in the space for over 15 years, the firm took a significant step in 2020 by launching a dedicated pool of capital backed by a specialized team.

For Juan, it’s a powerful example of what makes Ares unique: the ability to recognize emerging opportunity and build something new around it, even within the structure of a large, established firm. In a space that continues to attract serious institutional attention, Ares is not just participating. They helped pioneer it.