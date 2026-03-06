Artistic Heights Academy Expands Its Creative Development Ecosystem with Creative Launchpad

Artistic Heights Academy (AHA), a leading Creative Talent Development Institute, proudly announces the launch of Creative Launchpad, a new digital platform designed to connect artists, families, and supporters while expanding access to structured creative development resources.

Creative Launchpad serves as the open-access gateway into the Artistic Heights Academy training ecosystem, offering artists opportunities to engage with creative exercises, community discussions, enrichment content, and performance development resources within a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment.

Creative Launchpad provides artists and families with access to:

• A collaborative artist community for discussion and support

• Weekly creative development exercises and performance drills

• Enrichment content designed to strengthen technique and artistic discipline

• Industry-informed insights and professional development resources

• Opportunities to engage with Artistic Heights Academy workshops, classes, and

events

As the creative economy continues to expand — particularly in production hubs like Atlanta — the demand for structured artist development and workforce-ready training has grown significantly. Creative Launchpad reflects a broader shift toward accessible, standards-aligned education that bridges community-based arts training with professional industry preparation. By integrating nationally recognized theatre education frameworks with a dynamic digital platform, Artistic Heights Academy is positioning itself at the forefront of a new model for artist development — one that combines disciplined training, community engagement, and industry awareness.

“Our goal has always been to equip artists with more than talent — we equip them with structure, literacy, and confidence,” said Katrina Pitts, President & CEO of Artistic Heights Academy. “The launch of Creative Launchpad allows us to expand our community while aligning our programs with nationally recognized theatre education frameworks that support intentional training and long-term artistic development. ”Creative Launchpad represents an exciting step forward for artists seeking clarity, confidence, and direction in their creative journeys,” said Jonna Naegele, President &; CEO of Coached By Jonna. “I’m honored to collaborate with Artistic Heights Academy as they continue building an ecosystem that supports artists with both training and mindset development.

The Creative Launchpad platform reflects AHA’s broader mission to make creative development more accessible while cultivating a thriving community of artists who are supported both inside and outside the classroom. Through structured curriculum, immersive workshops, and industry-informed coaching, Artistic Heights Academy prepares artists of all ages to grow with discipline, creativity, and confidence.

Experience Creative Launchpad Today!

Artists, families, and supporters are invited to explore the Creative Launchpad platform and experience the Artistic Heights Academy ecosystem firsthand through a complimentary 7-day trial.