Ashley Woitena on Why Columbus, Georgia Is Having a Moment

Ashley Woitena, President & CEO of Visit Columbus, shares why 2026 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for one of Georgia’s most dynamic destinations.
From the world’s longest urban whitewater rafting course to a brand-new surfing wave under development, Columbus is doubling down on outdoor adventure, all centered around the vibrant riverfront that serves as the city’s beating heart. But there’s so much more: a thriving arts and culture scene, a standout food destination, family-friendly events, multi-generational travel experiences and a booming film and entertainment sector.
With new leadership collaborating across the city, CSU students energizing downtown, military families and corporate visitors all coming together, Columbus is experiencing a powerful sense of community and momentum.
Whether you’re planning a leisure getaway, a family trip or a meeting and convention event, Columbus has something for everyone, and its best days are still ahead.
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