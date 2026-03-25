Assembly Studios’ Kurt Geoppinger on Bringing Movie Magic to Life Through Signs and Fabrication

Q & A with Kurt Geoppinger, Sign Shop Lead, at Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios

Tell us about your role overseeing the Sign & Fabrication Shop at Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios and what that involves.

Geoppinger: “The Sign Shop at Assembly is responsible for assisting productions in creating the atmosphere on the stages and locations for filming, both for those utilizing our lots, as well as those shooting around the city. Each member of the team has unique and specialized skills they have acquired over the years, which help us find solutions to the requests the film industry gives us.

My primary role is to meet the needs of our clients, utilizing the knowledge of myself and the team, to work out the best and fastest way to bring their ideas to life. Everything from decals for bottles, to newspapers and catalogs, to street and highway signs, including location directional signs, and even stained glass, our team has created quality work to meet the needs and time frame of every client.

Our goal is to give the art departments, set dec and locations a quick and dependable outlet for all their needs.”

You’ve been a graphic designer since 1996. How did you get into the film industry?

Geoppinger: “I began my career as a graphic designer at a local sign shop in Montgomery, Alabama. Over that time, I learned as many aspects of sign work as possible that I could, eventually overseeing all aspects of production in the shop. My transition from a traditional sign shop to the film industry honestly came as a surprise. Like many, I had never fully connected sign work with film and television production.

I am proof that keeping your LinkedIn profile updated is a good thing. As NBCUniversal was preparing to open their new sign shop here in Atlanta, I was approached via email to see if I would be interested in applying to lead the shop. To tell the truth, part of me didn’t believe it until the day I walked on the Assembly Studio Lot. I quickly learned just how important the sign industry was to making movie magic come to life.”

Can you walk us through what happens when a production needs custom signage or prop packaging? What does that process look like from the initial request to delivery on set?

Geoppinger: “Our process is simple. When a production contacts us with a request, our first goal is to understand where and how the product is to be used. Most art teams already understand the types of materials that are required for the product, but there are times when I can make suggestions that can save time and money, depending on what is needed. Once the estimate is approved, we then take the artwork they supply, or in the rare case, design ourselves, double-checking for anything that may need fixing, and prep it for printing and production. Between three wide format roll-to-roll printers, a flatbed printer, laser engraver and our router, the product(s) are created and assembled, double checked for quality, and prepared for pick up.”

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