Assembly Studios’ Misti Moreaux on Building Atlanta’s Film Wardrobe Infrastructure

Q & A with Misti Moreaux, manager at Universal Production Services Costume House at Assembly Studios

First off, tell us about your role overseeing the costume department at Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios and what that involves on a day-to-day basis.

Moreaux: “In my role overseeing the Costume House at Universal Production Services at Assembly Studios, I manage both the operational and creative sides of the costume rental facility. Day-to-day, that means ensuring our costume house, inventory and team are prepared to support productions of any size, from large-scale series to independent films, commercials, music videos and specialty projects.

A significant part of my role is partnering closely with production’s costume teams as they define their creative vision and costume workspace needs. I guide them through our inventory, assist in sourcing additional pieces when necessary and ensure we create a well-organized, supportive workspace that enables their department to work efficiently and creatively.

Operationally, I oversee staffing, scheduling, workflow, budgeting and the overall organization of the facility. That includes managing thousands of costume pieces, curating and maintaining the quality of our stock and ensuring our department runs smoothly in a fast-paced production environment.

Ultimately, my goal is to create a space where costume teams feel supported, productions feel confident and our team can deliver excellent service. Every day is a balance of creativity, problem-solving, and leadership, and that’s what I enjoy most about this role.”

