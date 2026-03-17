Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Concludes 26th Edition, Announces Audience Award Winners

The 26th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has officially concluded, wrapping its in-theater run across metro Atlanta along with at-home streaming statewide through the festival’s Virtual Cinema platform. This year’s festival brought thousands of film lovers together for a vibrant celebration of storytelling, culture, and community.

As the festival comes to a close, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Audience Awards, honoring the films that resonated most strongly with audiences throughout the festival.

Voted on by festivalgoers through the AJFF Mobile App, the Audience Awards reflect the voices of the community and acknowledge the films that sparked the most enthusiasm, conversation, and connection. These audience-selected honorees join the previously announced Jury Award winners, which were recognized by distinguished panels of filmmakers, journalists, and industry professionals.

2026 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Audience Award Winners

Narrative Feature Audience Award – Once Upon My Mother

A sweeping, laughter-through-tears family saga spanning 1960s Paris to the present, this exuberant crowd-pleaser traces a Moroccan-Jewish mother’s unshakable belief that love, faith, and sheer willpower can rewrite her son’s destiny.

Documentary Feature Audience Award – The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue

A real-life rescue explodes like a nerve-fraying thriller as a retired Israeli general and his wife race to the Gaza border to save their family during the October 7 attacks.

Short Film Audience Award – Our Neighbour’s Ass

In a quiet UK town, a grieving widow faces chaos as her late mate’s unruly donkey causes no end of bother, shaping a bittersweet glimpse at lengths one goes to keep connection.

Since their introduction in 2000, the Audience Awards have given festivalgoers the opportunity to celebrate the films that moved them most deeply. For filmmakers, these honors carry meaningful industry recognition and can help propel films toward broader distribution and new audiences.

“The Audience Awards capture the heartbeat of the festival,” said Kenny Blank, Executive & Artistic Director of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. “These are the films that audiences embraced. Their stories sparked conversation, stirred emotion, and reminded us why cinema remains such a powerful bridge between cultures and communities.”

The 2026 festival featured a dynamic lineup of more than 60 feature and short films representing 20 countries, along with dozens of filmmaker conversations, and special events presented both in theaters and through the festival’s Virtual Cinema platform, allowing audiences across Georgia to participate.

Founded in 2000, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival has grown into one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the world, showcasing films that illuminate the Jewish experience while exploring universal themes of identity, history, and human connection.

Looking ahead, ATL Jewish Film, the producers of the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, continues to expand its impact beyond the annual festival through year-round programming, educational initiatives, and filmmaker support programs developed through the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative, a $2.5 million growth campaign designed to strengthen the organization’s role as a cultural and community convener.

More information about the 2026 Audience Award winners and upcoming programs from ATL Jewish Film is available at AJFF.org