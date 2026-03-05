Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Shifts to Virtual Cinema: Streaming to Metro Atlanta Homes and Audiences Statewide

Following its in-theater run across metro Atlanta, the 26th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) continues statewide with its Virtual Cinema, streaming March 6–15, 2026. With à la carte streaming tickets or an all-inclusive At-Home Streaming Pass, audiences across metro Atlanta and Georgia can enjoy 20 feature films and all 16 short films from this year’s Festival lineup.

The all-inclusive At-Home Streaming Pass, available for $200, allows viewers to log in and press “play” on the films of their choice throughout the 10-day window. Streaming begins Friday, March 6 at 12:00 PM ET and concludes Sunday, March 15 at 11:59 PM ET. Full lineup details are available at AJFF.org/streaming.

Individual streaming tickets are also available for $18 per feature or short film collection during the Virtual Cinema window. Films can be viewed through the AJFF app on smart TVs, as well as via web browsers on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Among the titles available to stream are two 2026 Jury Award winners: Malachi, recipient of the Building Bridges Jury Award, and the Oscar-nominated short Butterfly, winner of the Festival’s Short Film Jury Prize.

The full list of streaming titles includes:

Abortion in the Holy Land

Book of Ruth

Dead Language

The First Lady

Frontier

The Future Awaits

Kichka: Telling Myself

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

The Last Twins

Malachi

Mama

Mazel Tov

Nandauri

The Ring

Rosenthal

Sapiro v. Ford: The Jew Who Sued Henry Ford

A Shabbat on the Other Side of the River

The Tasters

They Fight With Cameras

UNraveling UNRWA

Shorts Program 1: The Stage Is Ours , Jewboy , No Witches in the Valley , Dear Mom

, , , Shorts Program 2: That’s How You Make a Torah , It Might Even Be Real , The Niggun , Beshert

, , , Shorts Program 3: Babka , Butterfly , Golem , Amal | Hope

, , , Shorts Program 4: Dalia’s Tea Casts a Shadow on Mount Fuji, Not My Weekend, The Whistle, Our Neighbour’s Ass

In addition, ATL Jewish Film’s Student Filmmaking Competition showcase will stream free of charge in the Virtual Cinema. The program features 10 original short films created by student teams from nine metro Atlanta schools and reflects the Festival’s ongoing investment in education and emerging storytellers.

“As we conclude another powerful in-theater Festival, Virtual Cinema ensures these stories continue to reach audiences statewide,” said Kenny Blank, Executive & Artistic Director of ATL Jewish Film. “Streaming expands access, allowing viewers to engage with bold, urgent, and inspiring films on their own schedule while remaining part of the larger Festival community.”

The 2026 Festival presented 49 feature films and 16 short films from 20 countries, exploring themes of identity, family, resilience, social justice, and the power of memory. Virtual Cinema offers audiences a curated selection of these acclaimed works, including award winners, premieres, and conversation-sparking documentaries and narratives.