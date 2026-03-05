Atlanta’s Reel Friends Launches First Annual Community Block Party, Sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company

Reel Friends, the Atlanta-based independent film production company founded by Rocco Shapiro, today announced its first annual Reel Friends Block Party, a free community celebration sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company. The family-friendly event will take place Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 135 Krog St. NE, Atlanta.

The afternoon block party is designed to bring together friends, families and creatives from across Atlanta’s diverse communities. Attendees can expect live music, local food vendors, community activations and complimentary Coca-Cola products, Topo Chico and water. A bar will be available with $10 donation drink tickets. Admission is a suggested $10 donation at the door.

“Reel Friends is about connecting filmmakers and film lovers together in a space that makes them comfortable and confident,” said Shapiro. The Block Party marks a significant milestone for the organization as it expands beyond film screenings and into larger public cultural events, building on the community energy the company has cultivated since its founding.

Since launching, Reel Friends has become a fixture in Atlanta’s independent film scene, producing short films that have premiered at Academy Award-qualifying festivals, hosting its popular monthly “Reel Talk” screening series at the Tara Theatre and fostering a vibrant network of filmmakers and film lovers across the city. The Block Party represents the next chapter in Reel Friends’ mission to create inclusive, creative experiences that reflect Atlanta’s unique artistic identity.

RSVP: https://partiful.com/e/3oB3EckDMnnUUPwFc6cX?c=vKvzQRW5