Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. Announces 2026 Festival

Backlight Student Film Festival announced that this year’s festival will take place on March 28 and 29, 2026 in Athens, GA. The non-profit will celebrate a milestone year, marking the 5th anniversary of the Festival. The two-day event will be held at Morton Theatre and Live Wire Athens, and includes student film screenings, a networking mixer, red carpet, industry panels, and an awards ceremony joined by industry professionals, film academics, and notable alumni of Georgia colleges and universities.

The competitive festival will accept submissions from undergraduate and graduate students at colleges and universities across the state of Georgia, with a historic acceptance rate of 8%. Backlight will accept films in two categories: short-form (under 10 minutes) and mid-length (10-30 minutes).