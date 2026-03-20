Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc. announces 2026 film festival selection & itinerary

Backlight Student Film Festival has announced its 2026 film festival selection, sponsors, and itinerary. The non-profit will celebrate a milestone year, hosting its fifth annual two-day event on March 28 and 29, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. The festival’s 2026 sponsors include Assembly Studios, Panavision, Ciné, Georgia Film Office, Athens Film Office, Cinder, Leslie Jones Law, Clear Mountain Entertainment, Cater Athens Epting Events, Clear Mountain Entertainment, Visit Athens, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, and seven days. nine years.

The 2026 film selection includes Two Envelopes (dir. Martin Carter Scholl), Made with Love (dir. Sera Johnson), They Were Buying Us Drinks (dir. Juan S. de Lima), Pessulus (dir. Jaden Sweeney), Tenderloin (dir. Andrew Sloth), Countdown (dir. Brianna Barros), I Love You, Bro (Sam Morgan), The Big Lift (dir. Shagnik Nandi), Blume (dir. Cody Bendé), Armadillo Olympics (dir. Bae Allen), Al. Coda (dir. Delaire Gackle), and Duck, Duck (dir. Aidan Ventimiglia). The festival is thrilled to host its 2026 events across popular Downtown Athens locations: Ciné, Morton Theatre, and LiveWire Athens.

2026 Festival Itinerary

Friday, March 27th

5:30pm-8:00pm: Festival Kick-Off Reception @ Ciné

Saturday, March 28th

3:00pm-3:30pm: Opening Ceremony @ Morton Theater

3:30pm-4:15pm: Panel @ Morton Theater

4:30pm-5:45pm: Mid-Length Film Screening @ Morton Theater

5:45pm-6:15pm: Intermission with Photos & Popcorn @ Morton Theater

6:15pm-7:30pm: Short Film Screening @ Morton Theater

7:45pm-8:00pm: Luminary Alumni Award @ Morton Theater

Sunday, March 29th

12:30pm-3:45pm: Mixer/Luncheon @ LiveWire

12:30pm-3:45pm: Red Carpet (Cast/Crew) @ LiveWire

1:00pm-3:00pm: Re-Runs @ Morton Theater

4:00pm-6:00pm: Awards Ceremony @ Morton Theater

TICKET LINK