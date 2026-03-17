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Free Bert Season 2

Bert Kreischer’s Netflix comedy is staying in Atlanta for Season 2

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By Staff on Film & TV, News

Bert Kreischer and his famously shirtless bod will get more airtime on Netflix courtesy of his scripted show “Free Bert,” which will return to metro Atlanta later this year for a second season.

The comedy, which features Kreischer playing a slightly heightened version of himself, is set in Los Angeles but is produced locally.

Read more at Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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