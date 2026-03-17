Bert Kreischer’s Netflix comedy is staying in Atlanta for Season 2

Bert Kreischer and his famously shirtless bod will get more airtime on Netflix courtesy of his scripted show “Free Bert,” which will return to metro Atlanta later this year for a second season.
The comedy, which features Kreischer playing a slightly heightened version of himself, is set in Los Angeles but is produced locally.
Read more at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
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