Cosm Atlanta set to open at Centennial Yards – Initial slate of tickets on sale today

Cosm today announced that it will open its third immersive entertainment venue at downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards on June 10, 2026. Its first public event will be Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The opening of Cosm Atlanta, which is located adjacent to the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, follows the company’s first two venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, both of which opened in 2024.

Tickets go on sale today at 1 pm ET/10 am PT for Cosm Atlanta’s initial slate of programming, which includes live sporting events and Shared Reality productions of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Matrix, and Cirque du Soleil’s timeless show “O.”

Cosm Atlanta’s 70,000 square foot, three-level venue features an 87-foot diameter 12K+ LED dome which bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds through Shared Reality. Cosm connects people and brings them together by merging a stadium-like atmosphere with the energy of the crowd, elevated food and beverage options, and state-of-the-art visuals, transporting them to the best seat in the house, whether it be the sidelines of the College Football Playoffs, courtside at NBA games, inside the Octagon at UFC championships, or on the pitch at the biggest Premier League matches.

Below, please find Cosm Atlanta’s upcoming schedule of live sports and entertainment offerings that will go on sale today:

LIVE SPORTS:

NBA Finals: Game 4 (June 10) and Game 5 (June 13 — if necessary)

UFC: June 14

Game 4 (June 10) and Game 5 (June 13 — if necessary) UFC: June 14 College World Series: June 20, June 21, and June 22 (if necessary)

June 20, June 21, and June 22 (if necessary) MLB Home Run Derby: July 13

July 13 MLB All-Star: July 14

July 14 WWE Summer Slam: August 1 and August 2

ENTERTAINMENT:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Shared Reality (trailer HERE)

June 11-13; June 15-20

(trailer HERE) June 11-13; June 15-20 Cirque du Soleil “O” in Shared Reality (preview HERE)

June 15 and June 18

July 2, July 6 and July 10

(preview HERE) June 15 and June 18 July 2, July 6 and July 10 The Matrix in Shared Reality (trailer HERE)

July 10-13; July 15-17

Cosm Atlanta anchors the Centennial Yards Sports and Entertainment District – a $5 billion transformational mixed-use development in Atlanta – adjacent to State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.