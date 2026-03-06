Dance Canvas Unveils Its 2026 Performance Series and Film Screening

Dance Canvas announces its 2026 Performance Series, taking place March 20th and 21st, 2026, at the Rialto Center for the Arts. This highly anticipated annual event features a dynamic cohort of choreographers, alongside the organization’s Dance Canvas: on Film screening, celebrating innovation in both live and cinematic dance. “We are looking forward to bringing more dance to the Rialto Center for the Arts through our continued partnership,” states Angela Harris, Dance Canvas’ Executive Artistic Director.

The 2026 Performance Series features new works by an exceptional lineup of choreographers from across the country: Christina Carlos (Chicago/ATL), Dwayne Cook (Houston), Jerigray Eduave (Chattanooga), KHILA (Philadelphia/ATL), Maia Jones (ATL), Nia Lancelin (ATL), Gabriel Speiller (Fort Worth, TX), and Cecily Davis (ATL), whose work is presented in partnership with Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. Selected through Dance Canvas’ competitive application process for the Choreographer Career Development Initiative, these artists represent a diverse range of perspectives, movement styles, and creative voices shaping the future of ballet and contemporary dance.

The Performance Series offers audiences a compelling evening of dance that reflects both personal storytelling and bold artistic experimentation. The Choreographers, who are part of Dance Canvas’ signature program, Choreographer Career Development Initiative (CCDI). Each year, Dance Canvas selects up to 10 choreographers to create and present work through the program. With the assistance of Dance Canvas resources, staff and artistic mentors, the selected choreographers create world premiere dance works. “This season, we have 4 out-of-state choreographers and two out-of-state filmmakers, and it’s always nice to introduce new voices to the Atlanta Dance Community,” says Harris. “I also love seeing how many new dancers we present on our stages each year. I continue to be inspired seeing our Atlanta Dance community grow with new choreographers, dancers and audience members.”

Dance Canvas has also continued its partnership with the High Museum of Art’s Dance Lab. From January through March, visitors to the High Museum can visit Dance Canvas choreographers during open rehearsals in the Anne Cox Chambers wing. Audiences can watch and join in conversations about the choreographic process in action.

As part of the weekend’s programming, Dance Canvas will also present its 2026 Dance Canvas: on Film screening on Saturday, March 21st also held at the Rialto. This screening showcases original dance films created by this season’s filmmakers: Joshua Cleveland, Billy Hawkains III, Diana Kim, Andie Knudson, and Valkyrie Yao. These films explore the intersection of choreography and cinema, expanding the possibilities of dance through visual storytelling and innovative filmmaking techniques.

“The Dance Canvas Performance Series is a vital platform for choreographers to receive the resources and support to bring new work to life,” said Harris. “We are thrilled to share the 2026 cohort’s artistry with Atlanta audiences and to continue expanding opportunities through both live performance and film.”

Performances will take place Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Rialto Center for the Arts in downtown Atlanta. The Dance Canvas: on Film screening will be presented on March 21st in conjunction with the live performance weekend.