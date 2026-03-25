Electric Owl Studios to host the PGA for Women Producing the Future

Electric Owl Studios will host the Producers Guild of America for a “Sips @ Stages” Event featuring a distinguished panel discussing “Women Producing the Future”. The event is open to all film professionals.

Deborah Evans (President & Producer, DAE Light Media), Paige Hooper (Senior Vice President at Unapologetic), Michelle Rubinstein (Producer), and Andrea Keener (Location Manager) and Moderator Haweni Keskessa (VP of Production at Capital Arts) will be discussing the future of theatrical releases, evolving studio relationships, the rise of streaming, short form platforms and branded storytelling.

The event will be held at Electric Owl Studios, 3963 Redan Road, Atlanta, GA 30035, on Tuesday, March 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

In addition to the panel, Electric Owl Studios will be showcasing several innovative and energy-saving film production tools, including an LED Vehicle Process Installation from CT Film & Entertainment, a 360-degree 10 camera Array Stingray 360 plate vehicle from Ascend Specialty Camera and a solar-powered 5th wheel cast trailer from BI Industries.

Register here