Enzo is rolling out the red carpet for a night of Oscars glamour at GTC Trilith Cinemas

The magic of Hollywood comes alive at ENZO’s third-annual Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at GTC Trilith Cinemas for the first time.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with the chance to grab to drink and mingle with fellow cinema and fashion aficionados. As the clock strikes 7 p.m., all eyes turn to the screen for the 98th Academy Awards, hosted for the second year by late-night icon Conan O’Brien. Throughout the evening, attendees will savor a curated menu of Chef Andrea Montobbio’s signature dishes, alongside expertly crafted cocktails inspired by iconic films. Adding to the excitement, Master of ceremonies and Silver Screen Capture Chief Film Critic Stephen Michael Brown will host engaging giveaways, with prizes ranging from ENZO gift cards to rare movie memorabilia.

Tickets are $125 per person and include two drink tickets and a selection of bites from ENZO’s award-winning kitchen. For additional details or to reserve a spot, visit enzo-itl.com or call (770) 756-9188. GTC Trilith Cinemas is located at 165 Trilith Parkway Fayetteville, GA 30214. Stay connected for updates and more on Facebook and Instagram at @enzoitl.