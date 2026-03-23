Feature Doc ‘Baristas vs Billionaires’ Slated as Special Presentation and Georgia Premiere during 50th Annual Atlanta Film Festival

“Baristas vs Billionaires“—a new documentary about the rise of Starbucks Workers United and a new generation of working-class activists—will make its Georgia premiere as a Special Presentation of the 50th Annual Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF 50).

Narrated by Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mark Mori, the film captures young baristas organizing against one of the world’s most powerful corporations, fueling a nationwide movement that recently culminated in a record-setting strike. Watch the trailer here.

“Even though the Starbucks Workers’ fight for a living wage was so public, I had no idea of the twists, turns, and heartbreak connected to their struggle,” said Sarandon.

The film’s selection for ATLFF 50 marks a full-circle moment for Mori, whose first film “Building Bombs” opened the 1989 Atlanta Film and Video Festival (as ATLFF was then known) and later earned an Oscar nomination.

“This is a homecoming,” said Mori. “From working as a union steelworker in Atlanta to premiering films in Georgia, it’s incredibly meaningful to return and share this important story of the baristas.”

Set primarily in Buffalo, N.Y, “Baristas vs Billionaires” follows workers at the first Starbucks to unionize, along with the “Memphis 7” employees fired during union organizing efforts. Featuring firsthand accounts and original footage, the doc exposes Starbucks’ anti-union tactics while highlighting a new wave of labor activism. The film enjoyed support from Alec Baldwin since day one of the project. The Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor is a contributing producer.

“I’m honored to participate in Mark’s powerful film about the Starbucks union drive,” said Baldwin. “This is one of the most important labor battles of our time, and I’m proud to help bring this story to the screen.”

Aspects of post-production were completed in Atlanta, with Smart Post handling sound design and mix, with select graphic elements also produced locally. Atlanta-based filmmakers Bob Judson and Dennis LA White served as producer/cinematographer and co-producer, respectively. The film already received multiple honors, including Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Workers Unite Film Festival, Best Western NY Feature and the Buffalo International Film Festival and the 2026 Labor Oscar from the Labor Heritage Foundation. In tandem with ATLFF, the film will appear at festivals in Santa Monica and Santa Cruz, Calif., and is an Official Selection in the Justice Matters competition of the 2026 Washington DC Intl. Film Festival.

“Baristas vs Billionaires” will appear at ATLFF on a date to be announced, with tickets via AtlantaFilmFestival.com. For EPK, trailer, social media and other details, visit BaristasVsBillionaires.com. Screener/interviews by request.