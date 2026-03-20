From Georgia Gwinnett College to The Walking Dead and Stranger Things Film Sets

Bouncing around 14 schools and several Georgia cities while she grew up, Bailey Bara found her sense of place and permanence in the theatrical. As a toddler, she could put on lipstick perfectly without a mirror. In elementary school, she got into trouble for showing up to class with a full-glam made-up face. And in eighth grade, she painted her face as Darth Maul for career day.

It’s no wonder the makeup and “Star Wars” lover finally found her calling through the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) and the entertainment industry, where today she’s a costume production assistant. She’s already left her mark on the wildly popular “Stranger Things” series, where she created and painted the lettering on the wall for its iconic “ABC wall” set, and “The Walking Dead” series, where she helped build the hospital hallway set.

But like many artist types, finding a home in a challenging creative industry meant choosing passion over stability and navigating some plot twists.

From makeup to set design

After high school, Bara attended Georgia Gwinnett College to study marine biology, then switched to a business marketing major. But something still didn’t feel right. So, she decided to go with her heart.

“I’ve always loved special effects makeup, film, acting… all that stuff,” Bara said. “I felt like I needed to take that risk because I’d rather do something I love for the rest of my life than something I don’t.”

She chose a cinema design and production major at Georgia Gwinnett College and took classes in intro to film and television and set design through her college’s partnership with GFA. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative which operates under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies, such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

GFA professors quickly became important “Jedi masters” in her life. Camera assistant Joe Thomas left a Yoda-like impression on her with his wisdom, honesty and kindness.

“With Joe, I felt like I learned so much more in one semester,” she said. “He never held back. He told us important things you’d only know if you were in the industry, things that weren’t in the curriculum. His class felt like a family, we all worked well together and I loved that about him.”

Set construction instructor Chuck Kerr also made a lasting impact on Bara with his practical expertise and personal connection. “Chuck understood my obsession with Star Wars,” she shared. “It’s always nice to have a professor who connects with you like that.” His mentorship continues to inspire her as she advances in her career.

Discovering opportunity and a calling

Bara earned her GFA Film & Television Production Certificate, a certification that equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience.

After certification, she landed an internship through GFA and got wind of an Amazon production coming to Trilith Studios – the soon-to-be-released “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” – and landed a role as a costume production assistant, where the real learning began.

“As a student, you’re just hearing about it,” she said. “But as an intern, you’re experiencing it. When it gets busy, you’ve got to be on your A game. You have to be ready to drop everything and do what you need to do. As a student, you don’t get to experience that.”

For her next act, she transitioned into a role as a first assistant director (AD) for “Poker High,” which releases in July 2026.

“There was something about being an assistant director that just called to me and still calls to me,” she said.

The padawan becomes a master

Bara is now a costume production assistant for “Hal,” a biographical movie about a man trying to find his place and purpose in the world. It’s a role she relates to, and one that has brought her home again to Trilith Studios, where she took GFA courses.

“Hearing I was going to come back, I was so excited not only to work at Trilith Studios but because I was going to be right where the GFA facility is and I was excited to see my professors and friends again,” she said. “You think back to the time when you were a student and if someone would have told you you’d be working in the exact same building, would you believe them? You probably wouldn’t be able to comprehend that instead of walking down these halls as a student, you’re now walking them as someone in the industry.”

As Kylo Ren famously said: “I know what I have to do, but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it.” Bara found her strength at GFA and believes anyone aspiring to be part of the film industry must investigate their opportunities at the academy.

“If you want to get into film, go to GFA,” she said. “If you’re looking to get hands-on experience with film, go to GFA because that is a direct link. The internship – that’s where it’s at. And I wish I would have started GFA sooner, because GFA is just different. It’s like home in the film industry sense.”