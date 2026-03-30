Georgia: Around the state and around the world

From the snow-dusted slopes of Park City to the sun-drenched promenades of Cannes, the Georgia Entertainment team spent the past year doing what we love most: telling Georgia’s story to the world.

Our mission is simple but ambitious: champion the Peach State’s creative industries on a global stage and prove that Georgia isn’t just a great place to make films, it’s a great place to build a creative life. Armed with that message and a relentless travel schedule, we crisscrossed continents, touching down at the world’s most influential film festivals and other industry events.

At the Sundance Film Festival, we braved winter’s chill to connect with independent filmmakers. In Austin, we immersed ourselves in the creative chaos of South by Southwest. In late spring, we walked the red carpets of Cannes, where palm trees sway and dealmaking never stops. In September, we enjoyed the crisp kiss of early autumn at the Toronto International Film Festival, then headed to sunny Los Angeles in November for the American Film Market.

But beyond the glamour and the jet lag, we discovered something unexpected: Despite the noise, the headlines and the negative voices of a few, filmmakers and creatives around the world are still drawn to Georgia. The interest hasn’t waned. If anything, it’s evolved beyond a film-only focus into a broader embrace of the state’s entire creative ecosystem.

That message continued at home in Georgia. Between our global travels, we hosted events across the state, championing the evolution of the creative industries alongside friends and partners throughout the Peach State.

This is the story of that journey, told through the faces, the festivals and the conversations that proved Georgia’s creative pulse is stronger than ever.

Make plans to join Georgia Entertainment during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival from May 12 – 17.

See last year’s events here. Interested in partnering? Contact us to request more information.

This article appeared in the 2026 edition of the Creative Economy Journal. See more from the Journal here.